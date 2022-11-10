Nauru President to lead delegation to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nauru President Russ Joseph Kun will be leading a delegation on a trip to Taiwan between Monday (Nov. 14) and Nov. 19.

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote that Kun, who was sworn in as Nauru’s president on Sept. 29, demonstrates through action the solid friendship between Taiwan and Nauru by visiting so soon after beginning his administration. This will be Kun’s first time visiting Taiwan as president, and the delegation includes 20 members, including several ministers and deputy ministers in his cabinet.

To welcome the group, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has organized a military ceremony and a national banquet. Additionally, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has also prepared a banquet.

The delegation will explore collaboration with Taiwan on topics including talent cultivation, information and communication, border security, port administration, food security, and climate change. Since resuming diplomatic ties in 2005, both countries have promoted bilateral partnerships in agriculture and fishery, medicine and public health, education and culture, clean energy, air travel, port administration, and border security.

MOFA added that it looks forward to welcoming Kun and hopes he will be able to experience Taiwan’s political, economic, and social development in order to promote further in-depth exchanges.