Taiwan’s agricultural authorities heed Ukraine lesson, boost defense awareness

Ukraine war a sharp reminder that food can be used as a weapon in a conflict

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/10 15:08
Farmer Eugene “Hutch” Naranjo boils corn at his home in Ohkay Owingeh, formerly named San Juan Pueblo, in northern New Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s agricultural authorities are taking a cue from Russia's weaponization of food in Ukraine with efforts to increase staff’s defense awareness in terms of food security.

The Council of Agriculture’s (COA) has earmarked a NT$250,000 (US$7,869) budget for personnel training on national defense, which drew questions at a legislative briefing, per UDN.

COA Officials explained that the move was inspired by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in disrupted global supplies of commodities including corn, wheat, and barley due to global sanctions on Russia and Russian blockades of ports in the Black Sea.

The incident has underscored the importance of agricultural and food issues in a country’s defense capabilities, officials believe. The training will take the form of lectures, civil defense courses, history of war courses, and other training, according to COA.

COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said last month that Taiwan takes inventory on a monthly basis to ensure that fertilizers, seeds, soybeans, and corn are in adequate supply for at least six months. Provisions of pork, chicken, and aquatic products are also guaranteed for three months at a minimum, he added, as he addressed the topic of food security in emergencies.
