Taiwan adds 22,286 local COVID cases, 66 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 22,286 local COVID cases on Thursday (Nov. 10), with 45 imported cases and 66 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by approximately 25.5% compared to the same day last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, explained that the second-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccine has provided limited protection against the latest contagious variants because they escape the majority of existing COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies. However, international studies indicate the bivalent vaccine did protect people from developing severe cases.

The first batch of 703,000 doses of Moderna's second-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccine (BA.4, BA.5) arrived in Taiwan on Thursday and is intended to be vaccine boosters for people aged 13 and up starting Nov. 18, the official said.

Local cases

Local cases included 10,065 males and 12,209 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 12 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,651 cases, 3,068 cases in Kaohsiung City, 3,042 in Taichung City, 2,269 in Taoyuan City, 2,252 in Tainan City, 1,942 in Taipei City, 1,107 in Changhua County, 747 in Pingtung County, 569 in Hsinchu County, 546 in Hsinchu City, 535 Yunlin County, 481 in Miaoli County, 423 in Chiayi County, 355 in Nantou County, 305 in Yilan County, 272 in Chiayi City, 259 in Keelung City, 212 in Hualien County, 122 in Taitung County, 66 in Kinmen County, 58 in Penghu County, and 5 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 45 imported cases included 18 males and 27 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 66 deaths included 35 males and 31 females, ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 65 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 44 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,976,205 cases, of which 7,939,336 were local and 36,815 were imported. So far, 13,379 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.