Taipei mayor candidate Chiang Wan-an to resign as legislator

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan's local elections are 15 days away, Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) he was resigning from the Legislative Yuan and will "dedicate himself to running for mayor and win."

Running for the main opposition KMT and known as a grandson of late leader Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), Chiang has the lead in many polls. The race remains a statistical tie between Chiang and former Vice Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), an independent candidate with the backing of Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

The latest poll conducted by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) indicated 29.8% of voters support Chiang, 26.6% for Huang, 21.8% for the former Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who is running for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), 0.4% for media personality and independent Tung Wen-hsun (童文薰), 0.3% for former DPP legislator and Tainan County Magistrate Su Huan-chih (蘇煥智), 11.9% undecided, and 9.1% declined to answer.

Chiang told the media about his decisions before a street canvassing event. "I am here to officially announce that I will resign as legislator and run for the mayoral seat with all my heart, with all my strength, and with determination," he said.