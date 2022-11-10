Federation for Self-financing Tertiary Education Catalyses Diversified Development of Students with Diploma of Applied Education Programme

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 November 2022 - In an ever-changing era, modern education is more than a channel for students to learn knowledge, but also an access for exploring their potentials and interests, cultivating self-learning and best utilising their knowledge. This is a new era to catalyse diversified development of students.



To cope with market demand, Self-financing Tertiary Education (FSTE) announced the launch of Diploma of Applied Education (DAE) Programme to fill Hong Kong's talent gap and expand its talent pool. A nurture-oriented programme, DAE incorporates the consultation feedback from over 100 employers and educators into the design of its syllabus to address social and economic development needs. It has been carefully assessed and critically reviewed by various renowned educators and stakeholders to ensure the syllabus caters the current needs of both the youths and the society.



Prof. Ronald Chung, Chairman of FSTE, underlined the importance of ensuring academic curriculum to keep abreast of the times as the society progresses. Based on international research and local consultation, literacies of fundamentals, society, cognition and integrity are 4 core values of DAE syllabus that unleash the talents of new generation. Whether continuing studies or starting job career, DAE can also facilitate students' career planning and preparation in advance.



FSTE adopts a diversified yet flexible model in DAE course structure. Students can either choose any 2 supplementary subjects and 1 elective module or 5 supplementary subjects on top of 3 essential and compulsory subjects in Chinese Language, English Language and Mathematics. Besides options such as Career Planning, Interpersonal Communication and Personal Development, and Maths Plus, DAE also covers the fundamentals of Digital Era with supplementary subjects in Digital Citizenship and Technological Innovation Skills, allowing students to choose their favourite subjects in accordance with their actual needs and encouraging self-learning. Supplementary subjects help students to capturing the necessary skills for today's world and utilise application data and information technology skills to solve practical problems. At the same time, these subjects inspire students to actively pursuing academic and career aspirations, so as to develop a positive attitude towards work and study. With emphases on active and interactive learning, DAE encourages students to participate in student activities that they must complete life-wide learning activities for no less than 10 hours for achieving whole person development.



Prof. Cheng Kai Ming, Emeritus Professor of The University of Hong Kong, welcomed the launch of DAE. He believes academic performance should no longer be the only consideration for students to decide their career path in an evolving world and DAE will open up new horizons for youths and on-the-job learners. Dr. Ho Yuk Fan, Esther, Chairperson of Hong Kong Association of Careers Masters and Guidance Masters also agreed that DAE offers an alternative for students to obtain university degrees or other recognised qualifications and helps them to explore more possibilities in learning and career pursuits.



Dr. Stella Kwan Mun-yee, Former Chief Corporate Development Officer of Cyberport Hong Kong, also expressed that the education sector is full of confidence in DAE. As a programme planned by the Education Bureau and a Level 3 qualification accredited by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, DAE equips all learners with the necessary skills for the future and enhances their fundamental capabilities. She firmly believes DAE is instrumental for Hong Kong to cultivating invaluable talents.



Upon completion, DAE students will be awarded the Diploma of Applied Education. Since the graduation result is equivalent to Level 2 in 5 subjects in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, DAE students are eligible for the application of Associate Degree and Higher Diploma programmes or civil service positions. Eligible graduates will receive 30% refund of tuition fee by the government. They will also be eligible for tuition reimbursement in full or half from the Student Finance Office upon passing the means test.





