DYXnet is Rolling Out the Enterprise-grade Email Security Solution with Green Radar

Jack Lam, General Manager, Hong Kong Sales of DYXnet (Right), Joe Sze, Group Director, Product & Service Management of DYXnet (Second from the right) & Kenneth Ma, Executive Vice President, Sales of Green Radar (Left), announce a strategic partnership in email security between DYXnet and Green Radar.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 November 2022 - DYXnet (a member of NEOLINK), one of the leading carrier-neutral network service providers in Greater China, announces a partnership with Green Radar, an email security solution provider in launching the enterprise-grade email security solution to meet the increasing customer needs with state-of-the-art approach to manage email threats for enterprises.Hybrid working model has become the new norm in the post pandemic era. 63% of high-growth companies have already adopted a "productivity anywhere" workforce model according to Accenture. The increasing dependency on technology and evolving risk landscape have raised concerns in terms of cybersecurity. According to a Deloitte article, 91% of all cyber-attacks begin with a phishing email. Email remains one of the biggest security challenges to organizations of all sizes. Companies are looking for a hassle-free yet comprehensive solution to ensure business operations being well protected from the most common and sophisticated form of email-attacks."By partnering with Green Radar, we are happy to introduce a next generation cloud-based email security platform that provides the most comprehensive email protection against bulk spams, virus, malware, spoofing emails, phishing, CEO fraud and other email-borne attacks to businesses of all size" said Jack Lam, General Manager, Hong Kong Sales of DYXnet. "Through proactive threat hunting mechanism with artificial intelligence and big data analysis, the solution ensures suspicious emails are filtered and analyzed before delivered to the end users, provides an effective way to improve businesses' cybersecurity readiness, and further minimize their email risk.""We help customers to achieve greater flexibility in email security policies, custom blocking rules, false positive tuning and management," added by Joe Sze, Group Director, Product & Service Management of DYXnet. "Green Radar's multi-layer email security solution guarantees 99.999% availability with SPAM capture rate over 99%, offering our customers a higher level of email protection to jumpstart their digital journey safely.""Combining DYXnet's extensive experience in enterprise network services with Green Radar's expertise in email security, this partnership brings our customers a cost-effective solution in achieving both email security and operation efficiency under the hybrid work environment" said Kenneth Ma, Executive Vice President, Sale of Green Radar.Green Radar's solution integrates artificial intelligence (aidar), machine learning, threat intelligence and big data analysis technology to train the system to deal with flexible and ever-changing email attacks. The AI technology increases the interception rate and reduces false positives when conducting email screening for customers. It also strengthens the ability to predict attack patterns and accelerate the response time to different form of attacks. URL isolation adds extra layer of protection from malicious links and hacking.DYXnet is committed to providing customers with a diverse portfolio of security products that eliminate the blind spots where cybercriminal may potentially exploit. This email security solution offers Zero-Day Exploit Protection, Credential Theft Protection, Sandboxing Technology as well as User Impersonation Detection, which simplifies the complexity of email protection while reducing business effort.For more information, please visit https://www.dyxnet.com/hk/email-security-solution/

About DYXnet

DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET), is one of the leading carrier-neutral network service providers in Greater China with over 20 years of solid experience. It is committed to provide solutions for customers through disruptive technologies and services including enterprise network solutions like MPLS and SD-WAN, cloud solutions and data centre services. Among the first ICT service providers in the region to have obtained ISO certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO 9001, DYXnet is also one of the first official members of the China Cross border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and one of the first SD-WAN service standard drafting units



As a NASDAQ-listed company and leading carrier-neutral Internet data center and hybrid cloud services provider in China, VNET has gone further by forming a new sub-brand “NEOLINK” in April 2021, which integrated DYXnet with its five product lines including Data Center, Network Products, Hybrid Cloud, Bare Metal and O&M Management Services in providing a suite of diverse solutions for customers in achieving full-cycle digital transformation. We work towards a common goal of delivering innovative solutions with the foresight to identify the evolving needs of our customers and communities.



About Green Radar

Green Radar redefines email security and enables organizations to focus on running their business. We operate a Managed Detection & Response (MDR) approach to protect organizations from email threats by combining big data with artificial intelligence, global threat intelligence and a team of cybersecurity experts to keep your inbox safe.



Green Radar is a member of Edvance International Holdings Limited (1410.HK), a leading cybersecurity and innovative technology company headquartered in Hong Kong.



