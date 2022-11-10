Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 18 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 9).

Of the 18 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, nine were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including eight Chengdu J-10 fighter jets and one Guizhou WZ-7 reconnaissance drone, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Wednesday.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 207 military aircraft and 31 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of nine out of 18 PLA planes on Nov. 9. (MND image)