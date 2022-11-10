SATA CommHealth’s Osteoporosis and Fall Prevention Festival Returns with First In-Person Edition

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 November 2022 - SATA CommHealth, in collaboration with Kampong Chai Chee AAC/SCEC, is pleased to announce the second edition of the Osteoporosis and Fall Prevention Festival 2022, which will be happening from 18 to 20 November 2022. Held in person for the very first time at Heartbeat @ Bedok, the festival aims to improve the lives of seniors and caregivers through proper awareness and education. The three-day event will be officially opened by Guest of Honour, Mr. Tan Kiat How - Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communication and Information, Ministry of National Development and Adviser to East Coast GRC GROs, on the 19 November 2022.



Osteoporosis and Fall Prevention Festival 2022

Themed "Building Strong Bones", the festival will feature talks, presentations, and workshops focusing on the foundations of building strong bones, fall prevention in the community, and how technology can improve bone strength, especially among the silver generation. There will also be sharing sessions hosted by an esteemed panel of speakers consisting of orthopaedic specialists, therapists, dietitians, community leaders, and technology experts who will provide in-depth knowledge on how best to prevent falls.



According to the National Library of Medicine, Singapore has one of the highest reported hip fractures in Asia, with one in three women above 50 years old suffering from Osteoporosis. The projected annual number is also expected to hit 5,000 cases by 2050. In addition, the International Osteoporosis Foundation reported that approximately 8,000 seniors aged 65 and above were admitted to restructured hospitals from 2013 to 2016 due to falls. 33% of these cases became fully dependent or were admitted into nursing homes. 40% of injury-related deaths in Singapore have also been linked to falls.



With greater awareness, reduced risk factors, and clinical interventions, falls among seniors can be significantly reduced. As part of the festival, visitors can expect to learn more about topics such as preventing falls at home, nutrition, and diet to complement movement, and the use of technologies such as ankle foot orthosis and electrical stimulation for walking, to decrease the chances of a fall.



Edmund Khoo, Chairman of the Osteoporosis and Fall Prevention Festival Committee, commented, "With Singapore progressively becoming an ageing population, SATA CommHealth wants to offer Singaporeans the opportunity to learn more about Osteoporosis and fall prevention through the varied platforms such as clinical intervention, assessments, exercises, and the use of technology. We hope this festival can shed some light on how one can help themselves or their loved ones take preventive measures to avoid fatal falls."



The Osteoporosis and Fall Prevention festival was born out of the Osteoporosis and Fall Prevention programme offered to seniors at the day rehabilitation centre. It is one of many programmes that SATA CommHealth spearheads as part of its vision to promote lifelong health within the community. Having been in service for 75 years, SATA CommHealth provides accessible healthcare through their home and centre-based services. This includes Doctors-On-Wheels, Homecare and Rehabilitation services, and the Community Hub @ Fernvale.The charity also works with community clubs, grassroots organisations, voluntary welfare partners, and religious and special interests groups to provide screenings and treatments for beneficiaries and staff, with the aim of doing more for the seniors and vulnerable groups to build a healthy community.



The Osteoporosis and Fall Prevention Festival 2022 will be happening from 18 to 20 November 2022. For more information and to sign-up for the festival programmes, please visit https://bit.ly/3DQ2482.



