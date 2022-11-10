U.S., Taiwan wrap up 'productive' trade meeting - USTR

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States concluded two days of "productive" trade talks in New York on Wednesday, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said.

The meetings were part of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, a program opposed by China, which views self-governing Taiwan as its own territory.

"During the meetings, the two sides exchanged views on the key concepts to be addressed in several of the trade areas set out in the negotiating mandate for this new initiative," USTR said in a statement.

The U.S. delegation included representatives from USTR, the National Economic Council, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Treasury, the Small Business Administration, and the Food and Drug Administration, USTR said.

Both sides agreed to hold additional meetings "in the near future," it said.

Washington and Taipei unveiled the framework in June days after the Biden administration excluded Taiwan from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China's growing influence.

It includes negotiations on 11 areas of trade, including trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, anticorruption, agriculture, digital trade, labor, and the environment.

China has said it "firmly" opposes the new trade talks.

Despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, the United States has been keen to bolster support for Taiwan, especially as it faces increased political pressure from China to accept its sovereignty claims.