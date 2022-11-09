Ukraine: Russia orders withdrawal of troops from Kherson in a major retreat — updates

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the southern city of Kherson on Wednesday, marking a significant retreat for Russia.

Meanwhile, officials said the Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's region of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, has died.

"Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov has died," the head of Russia-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on messaging app Telegram, calling him a "true fighter" and a "Russian patriot." Aksyonov did not specify the cause of the death.

Another Russian-installed official in Kherson said he was involved in a road traffic accident.

"It’s very hard for me to say that Kirill Stremousov died today. He died in the Kherson region, moving in a car that got into an accident," said Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

Stremousov, 45, was one of the highest-profile officials in Ukraine supporting Russia's invasion.

The news coincides with images circulating online showing the Darivka bridge on the highway heading east out of the regional capital almost completely destroyed and lying in the River Dnipro. It was not immediately clear how the bridge had been destroyed or by whom.

The regional capital, also called Kherson, was the first major urban center Russia captured after its February 24 invasion. The southern region borders Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

This comes amid rumors of an impending Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson and also rumors of a preemptive Russian withdrawal from parts of the region. However, Kyiv had warned that some images of apparently deserted regional government buildings without Russian flags flying might be disinformation or a trap or both.

Ukraine's military is advancing on the city but has kept details of its operations vague.

Prior to his death, Stremousov had called on residents to evacuate Kherson and head east saying it was for their own safety — Ukraine described the appeal as a program of forced deportations.

Russian defense minister tells troops to fall back to other bank of the Dnipro

Soon after news of Stremousov's death, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Sergey Surovkin held a joint press conference, telling troops to fall back from the west bank of the River Dnipro in the face of the Ukrainian advance.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 9:

EU unveils €18 billion Ukraine support plan

The European Commission unveiled an €18 billion (roughly $18 billion) economic support plan for Ukraine aimed at helping it through 2023.

According to the plan, each month the EU will send €1.5 billion in the form of loans.

"We are presenting this new financial package for Ukraine at a time of acute needs for the country, as Russia's relentless attacks continue to batter key infrastructure," said Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The International Monetary Fund estimates Ukraine will need $3-4 billion a month in 2023.

The EU is hoping the US will match its contribution, while gap funding will come by way of other donors and financial institutions.

The financial aid package still needs to be approved by EU member states.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter after the announcement, saying "this shows the true solidarity of the EU," and also including an appeal for Ukraine to eventually join the bloc.

