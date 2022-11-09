Asia Pacific Smart Factory Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | CAGR of 10.7%

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Asia Pacific Smart Factory Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Asia Pacific Smart Factory Market.

Asia Pacific smart factory market will grow by 10.7% over 2020-2026 with a total addressable market cap of $763.9 billion in the fast-growing region with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

ATOS SE

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Danaher Corporation

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

FLIR Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Konux Inc.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Wipro Limited

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Research Methodology:

Global Keyword Market Primary Research:

During the Primary Research, we conducted interviews with a number of important sources of supply and demand to gather qualitative and quantitative data relevant to the Keyword report. Prominent industry participants, subject matter experts from key corporations, and consultants from numerous significant firms and organizations active on the global market are some of the primary sources of supply.

Global Keyword Market Secondary Research:

The conduct of secondary research focused on using the lowest point, regional area, and technology-oriented viewpoints to gather vital information about the business supply chain, the firm currency system, global corporate pools, and sector segmentation. The market size as a whole was determined through secondary research, which the initial survey then corroborated.

Based on component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

Based on product

Industrial 3D Printing

Sensors

Machine Vision

– Processors

– Cameras

– Software

– Enclosures

– Frame Grabbers

– Integration Services

– Lighting

– Other Machine Vision Systems

Industrial Robots

– Articulated Robots

– Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

– SCARA Robots

– Cylindrical Robots

– Delta/Parallel Robots

– Collaborative Robots

– Other Industrial Robots

Industrial Network

– RFID System

– Wireless Network

– Wired Network

Control Devices

– Servo Motors and Drives

– Relays and Switches

Based on technology

– Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

– Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

– Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

– Plant Asset Management (PAM)

– Distributed Control System (DCS)

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

– Other Technologies

Based on end user

– Aerospace & Defense

– Oil & Gas

– Automotive

– Metals and Mining

– Food & Beverage

– Chemical & Petrochemical

– Semiconductors and Electronics

– Pharmaceutical

– Other End Users

Geographically,

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

