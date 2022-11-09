Sunny weather forecast for Taiwan over coming weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sunny weather is forecast for Taiwan through the weekend, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

The CWB said in a Facebook post that occasional showers are expected in the Greater Taipei area and along the east half of the country on Thursday (Nov. 10) and Friday (Nov. 11). The area south of Taoyuan will see partly sunny skies.

As the moisture dries out on Saturday and Sunday, cloudy to sunny weather is expected across Taiwan, with high temperatures reaching around 30 degrees Celsius, the bureau said.

Seasonal northeasterly winds will begin to strengthen from Sunday night, according to the bureau. This will cause the weather in northern Taiwan to turn cool, with localized showers expected in the region north of Taoyuan and throughout Eastern Taiwan, the bureau said. The report added that cloudy to sunny weather is expected for other areas from Sunday night on.