Tape Storage Market Growing Production and Demand Will Affect Key Players Like

Tape storage is a system which uses magnetic tape as a recording media for the purpose of data storage. ?Due to rapidly growing data volumes worldwide, tape storage has become the most suitable solution for data storage demanding larger capacity. It is used for backup in case of system failure as well as for archiving data for long-term storage. A tape storage system is generally comprises of magnetic tape media (e.g. LTO), tape automation, and tape drives; while software controls the writing and reading of data. It offers several benefits such as Long-term Storage, higher capacity, low running cost, and high security & safety.

Factors such as extensive rise in data volumes and growing adoption of tape storage by large enterprises primarily drive growth of the market. In addition, rise in threats of ransomware attacks on the organization networks fuels the market growth. Also, growth in industrialization fuels the market. However, requirement of high initial investments for tape store is anticipate to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the emergence of higher storage capacity in tape storage is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, rise in demand for data storage and security due to emergence of advanced technologies and applications is expected to be opportunistic for growth of the tape storage market during the forecast period.

The global tape storage market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, capacity, use case, end use, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into tape cartridges and tape vault. By technology, the market is classified into LTO-1 to LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, LTO-9, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, and DLT IV. On the basis of capacity, it is divided into less than 1 TB, 1 TB to 200 TB, 201 TB to 999 TB, 1 PB to 100 PB, and more than 100 PB.

By use case, the market is classified archiving and backup. On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into cloud providers, data center, and enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, media & entertainment, healthcare, oil & gas, and government & defense.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

TAPE STORAGE SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

– Tape Cartridges

– Tape Vault

By Technology

– LTO-1 to LTO-5

– LTO-6

– LTO-7

– LTO-8

– LTO-9

– DDS-1

– DDS-2

– DDS-3

– DDS-4

– DLT IV

By Capacity

– Less Than 1 TB

– 1 TB to 200 TB

– 201 TB to 999 TB

– 1 PB to 100 PB

– More Than 100 PB

By Use Case

– Archiving

– Backup

– By End Use

– Cloud Providers

– Data Center

– Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– IT & Telecom

– BFSI

– Media & Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Oil & Gas

– Government & Defense

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

