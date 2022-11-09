Smart Clothing Market Size, Situation Analysis 2022-2030

Global Smart Clothing Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Market Overview
Smart clothing is an advanced convergence of fashion and technology, an invention that has transformed imagination into reality. Smart clothing is the next generation of clothing with value-added features, such as monitoring the biometrics of individuals, adapting to changes in the environment, and more. Unlike other intelligent wearables (smart watches), smart clothing does not require charging. Instead of focusing only on smart watches and smart bands, businesses are thus shifting their focus towards developing smart clothing. Growing Awareness About the Need for Sports & Fitness would increase the market growth.
The market is driven by the demand for sensor tracking of bodily activities, the smart clothing adoption for various end-user industries. The key players of global Smart clothing market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In 2020, Levi’s and Google launched the latest Commuter Jacket 2.0 smart jacket, and Google was able to minimize the battery-powered tag that gives the jacket its intelligent powers to more than half the size of the original tag. However, high product cost would restrain the growth of market. Also, In 2017, Polar, a key player in the market for smart apparel, released a polar team pro jersey. The shirt is activated using the heart rate monitoring system and GPS tracking.
The regional analysis of global Smart Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of the smart clothing adoption for various end-user industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the demand for sensor tracking of bodily activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Clothing Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
AIQ Smart Clothing
Athos
Carre Technologies Inc (Hexoskin)
Sensoria Inc.
Cityzen Sciences
Applycon S.R.O.
Clothing Plus
Dupont
Vulpes Electronics
Wearable X
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Textile Type:
Active Smart
Passive Smart
Ultra-Smart
By Product Type:
Upper Wear
Lower Wear
Innerwear
Others
By End user industry:
Military & Defense
Sports & Fitness
Fashion & Entertainment
Healthacre
Mining
Others (construction, transportation, and automotive)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
