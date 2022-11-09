Dwight Howard's annual salary in Taiwan reportedly exceeds US$1 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star Dwight Howard’s yearly salary for joining the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League reportedly exceeds US$1 million.

The Leopards announced Tuesday (Nov. 8) that Dwight Howard, who won the NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, will attend a press conference announcing his signing with the team on Saturday (Nov. 12). Howard's first game will be a home game against New Taipei CTBC DEA on Nov. 19 at the National Taiwan Sport University Arena in Taoyuan, the Leopards said.

There is speculation that Howard’s annual salary for joining the Leopards will be over US$1 million (NT$32 million), which would exceed the normal limit set by the league for a foreign player, CNA reported. A typical monthly salary for a player should not exceed US$20,000.

However, the league said that there is a proviso for salaries that do not conform to the league’s salary rules. The proviso stipulates that teams must first report any such salary packages they intend to pay for signing new players. Such deals can only be made after the league approves.

The league confirmed that the Leopards reported the proposed salary package on Monday. The league believes that Howard will raise the level of competition in the T1 League and boost the audience’s interest.

News of Howard joining the league has already generated interest in the Leapords' upcoming games. Tickets for the next home game go on sale at noon on Thursday (Nov. 10). Tickets for the following away games, including Nov. 27 in Taichung, Dec. 4 in Kaohsiung, Dec. 17 in New Taipei, and Dec. 24 in Tainan, have been selling extremely well, per CNA.