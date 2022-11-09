Germany halts Chinese buyouts of semiconductor firms: report

Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday agreed to halt the sale of two German semiconductor companies to purchasers ultimately funded by China, the Reuters and dpa news agencies reported citing sources within the German government.

The decision, should it be confirmed later on Wednesday, was largely expected.

One of the companies, Dortmund-based Elmos, had told investors on Monday that it understood that its sale would likely be halted. Swedish company Silex Microsystems AB was planning to purchase Elmos; it is a subsidiary of Chinese company Sai Microelectronics.

German business publication Handelsblatt had also reported that the takeover of Bavarian company ERS Electronic by a Chinese investor would likely be stopped. The report did not identify the purchaser.

Semiconductors are core components in the manufacture of computer chips and almost all electronic devices. They have been in short supply in recent years, partly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing serious supply chain issues for manufacturing everything from cars to the Playstation 5 gaming console.

The US, Europe and Japan once dominated global production but in recent years China, Taiwan and South Korea have been rapidly expanding capacity. Now the US, Europe and Japan account for around one third of global production and China, Taiwan and South Korea for more than half of it.

US President Joe Biden has also been looking to boost domestic semiconductor production during his time in office, the EU unveiled a multi-billion euro production drive earlier in the year.

More to follow...

