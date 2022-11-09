In N Out Storage stays bullish in self-storage business with new branch expansion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 November 2022 - In N Out Storage, a Hong Kong based privately owned self-storage company, casts its vote of confidence in the City's self-storage sector with its latest expansion into Tin Hau. Operates mostly with self-owned properties, this is the fourth expansion in 2022 following the opening of the San Po Kong branch in August.





The Tin Hau branch provides one hundred storage units that are accessible 24/7. In N Out's existing portfolio of nine storage locations and over twenty storage facilities spans across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon with locations in Aberdeen, Sai Wan, Tin Hau, Chai Wan, Siu Sai Wan, Mong Kok, Hung Hom, Lai Chi Kok and San Po Kong. In N Out Storage's sales has surged over 80% despite the pandamic and has grown to provide over 2500 storage units comprising of more than 150,000 square feet of property space across the City.



Addressing the booming demand of fine wine storage, In N Out Storage has newly revamped its facilities to cater wine collectors' need through dedicated wine storage. Facilities are safeguarded with state of the art facial recognition security technology alongside stringent temperature and humidity control,



"Self-storage is a competitive business by nature. We have to be strategic in selecting expansion location ." said Jun Jun Lau, founder of In N Out Storage. " We believe self-storage is not just a business but also a value-added service that would help the community to ease the shortage of living space. We continue to be optimistic in the growth of the sector and will continue to invest our resources into opening new stores and locations."



Founded in 2015, In N Out Storage provides a variety of professional storage services, specializing in self-storage, wine storage, document storage and mailbox services. The Company aims to expand its storage network to better serve customers in Kowloon and New Territories in the near future.



