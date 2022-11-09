Woman pays for car wash by tossing money out of vehicle in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman getting her car washed at a gas station in central Taiwan has caused an online backlash after surveillance video captured her paying for the wash by just tossing money out of the window onto the ground for an attendant to pick up.

The incident occurred at a gas station in Hemei Township in Changhua County, with the video being posted to Facebook and YouTube. The video shows the woman pulling in as an attendant walks over to collect the money for the car wash.

The female driver is then seen tossing two NT$100 (US$3.20) bills out the driver's side window onto the wet floor of the car wash. The gas station attendant is then forced to bend over and pick the bills up off the ground.

One person on the Facebook post commented that the driver's behavior was totally disrespectful to the attendant, CNA reported. Another netizen noted that many students work part-time at gas stations and that it's a tough job, and not necessary for customers to humiliate them like that.

A representative from the gas station told media on Wednesday (Nov. 9) that the attendant was not pleased with the driver's behavior, per CNA. The representative added that similar payment incidents like this have happened before.