Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns of Chinese military expansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) on Wednesday (Nov. 9) warned of China’s military buildup following the 20th National Congress last month.

Chiu’s comment referred to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) visit to the Central Military Commission’s Joint Operations Command Center (JOCC) on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Liberty Times reported. Xi spoke to servicemembers, emphasizing that the Chinese armed forces should devote all its energy to combat readiness, boosting its capability to ensure victory, and fulfill its missions and tasks.

Xi said that the military should protect national sovereignty, security and development interests, and achieve all tasks entrusted by the Chinese Communist Party and the people. He also underscored the significance of the JOCC, calling on it to boost research and assess China’s national security situation.

Chiu said that Xi’s report at the 20th National Congress instructed the military to build a strong army and prepare to fight wars. It is likely that there will be follow-up actions, he said.

He pointed out that Xi’s concept of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation always requires a rise to power, participation in international geopolitics, and aspirations to have global influence. The minister said that the world can expect the Chinese leader to strive for military expansion and a greater role in geopolitics.