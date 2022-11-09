Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Europe Anti-Money Laundering market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Europe Anti-Money Laundering market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Europe anti-money laundering software market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

In 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic had a negative impact on ICT investment. The traditional hardware market took a hit as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. On the other hand, traditional software is a huge contributor to productivity and is a big benefactor of ICT spending. Cloud computing and mobile devices are emerging as new platforms for delivering the most up-to-date software tools and applications.

Regional Insights

The regions covered by the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In addition, the report offers country-level estimation for 25+ countries, including the US, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, UAE, South Korea, South Africa, and Brazil.

Market Segmentation

Component (Software and Services), Product Type (Customer Identity Management Software, Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting Software, Compliance Management Software, and Others), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Organization and Small & Medium Organization), Application (Spend Analytics, Vendor Management, Contract Management, and Others), End-Market (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Defense, Transport and Logistics, Energy & Utilities, and Others), Country (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, and Rest of Europe)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

– Increasing cases of money laundering

– Increasing AML regulatory requirements

Key Market Players

The key market players for Europe anti-money laundering software market are listed below:

– Fenergo

– Jumio

– SYNECHRON

– WNS (Holdings) Ltd

– Wipro Limited

– SWIFT

– Comarch SA

– InfrasoftTech

– Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

– Reed Business Information Limited (ACCUITY)

– Global RADAR

– Fiserv, Inc

– Fair Isaac Corporation

– BAE Systems

– NICE ACTIMIZE

– AML Partners

– ACI Worldwide, Inc.

– SAS Institute Inc

