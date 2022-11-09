Single Programmable Power Supply Market 2022 Size, Share, Segments, Drivers and Challenges till 2030

Astute Analytica on the Single Programmable Power Supply Market covers all the factors which will impact the market in the coming years. The report discusses several sections, such as COVID-19 impact, shareholding segments, etc. Moreover, it also outlines the list of past innovations and ongoing events to give an overview of the trends.

The Global Single Programmable Power Supply Market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,095.7 Mn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The complete market is shown, with a focus on the size, manufacturing value, loss/profit, supply/demand, import/export, and scope of the market. It also includes details on strategic alliances. A thorough investigation based on market segmentation will help to advance firm growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder in the global Single Programmable Power Supply Market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributable to various factors, including early adoption of advanced technology, growing investments in the sector, and rising infrastructural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market for information technology will also grow steadily due to growing spending by government bodies. Additionally, increasing initiatives to improve infrastructure will also drive the market forward.

Factors Affecting the Market

Technology is maintaining a vital place across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. Companies leverage cloud and service-based services to propel innovation and bring significant revolution. Thus, it will drive the growth of the Single Programmable Power Supply Market during the forecast period.

Growing investments in this market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, the US Federal Government set aside $58.4 billion budget for IT at civilian Federal agencies in 2022, which is an increase of 2.4 percent from 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the information technology market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Top Key Players in Single Programmable Power Supply Market

B&K Precision

CHROMA ATE

TEKTRONIX

Magna-Power Electronics

Versatile Power

ITECH Electronic

Kepco

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global Single Programmable Power Supply Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

The single programmable power supply market is segmented into:

By Product Type

DC Programmable Power Supply <100 kW 100 kW-2000 kW >2000 kW

Bi-Directional DC Programmable Power Supply <10 kW 10 kW- 100 kW >100 kW

Programmable AC Sources 1 kVA-50 kVA 50 kVA-250 kVA 250 kVA-1000 kVA >1000 kVA

Programmable Grid Simulators 1 kVA~50 kVA 1 kVA-50 kVA 50 kVA-250 kVA 250 kVA-1000 kVA >1000 kVA

Regenerative DC Loads 1 kW~100 kW

By Mount

Rack

Chassis

Bench

Custom

By Application

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Automotive Testing

Electric Vehicles

Renewable Energy Applications Solar Inverters PV Panels Manufacturing Fuel Cell Manufacturing

Industrial Production

Energy Management System Manufacturing

Batteries

Consumer Electronics

Universities and Laboratories

Medical

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



