Taiwan adds 24,798 local COVID cases, 66 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 24,798 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Nov. 9), with 59 imported cases, and 66 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by approximately 25% compared to the same day last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said the number of deaths recorded on Wednesday included late reports of deaths that occurred in the preceding days.

At Wednesday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said the details for the distribution of free at-home COVID test kits will be announced on Friday. Meanwhile, the first batch of 703,000 doses of Moderna's second-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccine (BA.4, BA.5) will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday and is meant for vaccine boosters for people aged 13 and up.

Local cases

Local cases included 11,395 males and 13,389 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 14 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 4,053 cases, 3,565 cases in Kaohsiung City, 3,381 in Taichung City, 2,419 in Tainan City, 2,343 in Taoyuan City, 2,194 in Taipei City, 1,149 in Changhua County, 889 in Pingtung County, 634 in Hsinchu County, 610 in Hsinchu City, 592 Yunlin County, 496 in Chiayi County, 471 in Miaoli County, 454 in Nantou County, 392 in Yilan County, 348 in Keelung City, 328 in Chiayi City, 201 in Hualien County, 160 in Taitung County, 54 in Kinmen County, 48 in Penghu County, and 17 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 59 imported cases included 26 males and 33 females, ranging in age from their 10s to 70s.

COVID deaths

The 66 deaths included 36 males and 33 females, ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 64 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 38 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,953,885 cases, of which 7,917,055 were local and 36,776 were imported. So far, 13,313 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.