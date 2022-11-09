Alexa
Taiwan customs warns of up to 43% antidumping tax on certain imported goods

Towel products and certain footwear from China among most common items found in violation

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/09 12:32
Certain footwear from China are among the most common violation items at Taiwan's random border checks. 

Certain footwear from China are among the most common violation items at Taiwan's random border checks.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Customs Administration issued a reminder this week ahead of an online shopping event that certain goods imported at a price below the country's normal market value will be subject to antidumping taxes ranging from 29% to 43%.

China's biggest online shopping event, Double 11 (Singles' Day), started nearly two decades ago, and has since become more popular in other Asian markets. E-commerce operators are offering limited-time discounts on items before and on Nov. 11, meaning customs officials could see increased shipments to Taiwan.

Recently, random spot checks by customs officials have found several shippers and consignees are underreporting the taxable value of the imported goods or mislabeling them in order to avoid paying higher customs duties. Customs officials in Kaohsiung and Keelung said bath towels and some types of shoes are often found trying to get around paying duties.

Taiwanese officials reminded the public of the antidumping tax on various imported goods, ranging from 29% to 43%, to protect local industries, while customs may also confiscate the goods found in violation. The list has been updated and can be found at the Customs Administration website.

Towel products and certain footwear from China are among those that will be required to pay antidumping and countervailing duties. Other imported products on the list include ceramic tiles from India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia; certain aluminum foil from China; certain flat-rolled stall products plated with Zinc from China; and certain carbon steel plates from China.
Double 11
e-commerce
online shopping
shipping
antidumping

