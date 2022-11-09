Alexa
Rodríguez, Harris win Baseball Digest rookie awards

By Associated Press
2022/11/09 04:00
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) runs to first base after hitting a two-run double against the Houston Astros during the second in...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II adjusts his helmet as he takes batting practice ahead of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Ser...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez celebrates after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 3 of an American Leagu...
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II (23) connects for an RBI single during the sixth inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series agai...
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) makes the catch during the fifth inning in Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball g...

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.

Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs this season to help Seattle earn its first playoff berth since 2001. He stole 25 bases and compiled an .853 OPS.

Harris took the NL honor after making his major league debut May 28 and batting .297 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs for the NL East champion Braves. He had 20 stolen bases and an .853 OPS.

Rodríguez received all seven first-place votes in balloting announced by the publication. Harris garnered six, with the other one going to Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider.

Voting was based on the regular season only.

Rodríguez and Harris, both 21, are among the three finalists in their respective leagues for the Rookie of the Year awards to be announced Monday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports