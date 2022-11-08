Europe sees warmest October on record — climate monitor

The European continent has just experienced its warmest October since records began, according to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

It said temperatures were nearly 2 degrees Celsius above the average for the 1991-2020 reference period.

"The severe consequences of climate change are very visible today and we need ambitious climate action at COP27 to ensure emissions reduction to stabilize temperatures close to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees," said C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess, referring to UN climate talks taking place in Egypt.

The climate monitor said a warm spell "brought record daily temperatures to western Europe, and a record-warm October for Austria, Switzerland and France." Records were also shattered last month in large parts of Italy and Spain.

Meanwhile, Australia, far eastern Russia, and parts of western Antarctica experienced colder-than-average temperatures.

Climate summit underway in Egypt

The news comes as world leaders gather in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the UN COP27 climate conference. Countries are under pressure to slash emissions and transition away from fossil fuels to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — as stipulated in the Paris Agreement.

Earth has already warmed more than 1.1 C since the late 19th century. Roughly half of that increase has occurred in the past 30 years.

Scientists say heat waves, glacier melt, sea level rise and torrential downpours have become more severe due to climate change.

Speaking at the COP27 summit, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that nations must stick to emissions targets or face "collective suicide" in the fight against gobal heating.

"Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," he said.

nm/aw (AFP, dpa)