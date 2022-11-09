AP Photos: America votes in laundromats, schools, libraries

A man wears an "I voted" sticker on his shirt, printed with the American flag and the U.S. constitution, after voting at Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Cent... A man wears an "I voted" sticker on his shirt, printed with the American flag and the U.S. constitution, after voting at Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center in Fort Myers, Fla, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. After the area was devastated and thousands were left displaced by Hurricane Ian, Lee County extended their early voting period and permitted voters on Election Day to cast their ballot in any of the dozen open polling places. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)