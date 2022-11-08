PGA Tour to Houston, Champions Tour ends season in Phoenix

PGA TOUR

CADENCE BANK HOUSTON OPEN

Site: Houston.

Course: Memorial Park GC. Yardage: 7,412. Par: 70.

Prize money: $8.4 million. Winner's share: $1,512,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Jason Kokrak.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last week: Russell Henley won the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler is the only player from the top 10 in the world who is playing. He is No. 2 and can regain the No. 1 ranking if he were to win. ... Jason Kokrak is the first player not to defend a PGA Tour title because of being suspended for signing with LIV Golf. That will apply to Talor Gooch next week. ... Nineteen players now with LIV Golf played in the Houston Open last year. ... The field features eight of the top 50 players in the world, including Hideki Matsuyama (19), Tony Finau (15) and Sam Burns (12). ... Russell Henley won in 2017 when it was held a week before the Masters. That was his last PGA Tour win until Mayakoba last week. Henley is in the field. ... Travis Vick, who helped Texas to the NCAA title, is playing on a sponsor exemption for the second straight week. He missed the cut in Mexico.

Next week: RSM Classic.

LPGA TOUR

PELICAN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Belleair, Florida.

Course: Pelican GC. Yardage: 6,268. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay).

Defending champion: Nelly Korda.

Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko.

Last week: Gemma Dryburgh won the Toto Japan Classic.

Notes: This the final full-field event of the LPGA Tour season, with the leading 60 players in the Race to CME Globe advancing to the CME Group Tour Championship. ... The field features seven of the top 10 in the world ranking. Top-ranked Atthaya Thitikul, Nasa Hataoka and Minjee are not playing. ... Jin Young Ko returns after withdrawing from the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. She can regain the No. 1 ranking this week with Thitikul taking the week off. ... The only wins for Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson this year have been in the Saudi-funded Aramco Team Series. ... Lydia Ko is leading the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average. ... Gemma Dryburgh became the 11th first-time winner this year, the most for a season on the LPGA since 1995. Tournaments this year have been won by 25 players. ... Dryburgh and Linn Grant have moved into the top 60 in points from last week in Japan. Grant finished third. ... Stacy Lewis is holding down the 60th spot in points.

Next week: CME Group Tour Championship.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Phoenix.

Course: Phoenix CC. Yardage: 6,860. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner's share: $440,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Phil Mickelson.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last week: Bernhard Langer won the TimberTech Championship.

Notes: The Charles Schwab Cup comes down to two players in the season finale. Steven Alker has a 617,980-point lead over Padraig Harrington. Winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship is worth 880,000 points. ... Bernhard Langer now has 44 victories on the PGA Tour Champions. Hale Irwin holds the record with 45 wins. ... Langer has won at least once in each of his 16 seasons on the PGA Tour Champions, and 11 of his wins have come after he turned 60. ... The leading seven players on the money list have all won at least one tournament this year. Ernie Els is at No. 8. ... With his tie for eighth in the TimberTech Championship, Miguel Angel Jimenez became the fifth player to go over $2 million in earnings this year. ... Phil Mickelson will not be defending his title because of his PGA Tour suspension for playing with LIV Golf. ... Langer's six-shot win last week tied for the largest margin of victory this year.

Next week: End of season.

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE

Site: Sun City, South Africa.

Course: Gary Player CC. Yardage: 7,834. Par: 72.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner's share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tommy Fleetwood (2019).

DP World Tour points leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last tournament: Jordan Smith won the Portugal Masters.

Notes: This is the final tournament before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. ... Tommy Fleetwood is back to defend his title from 2019. The past two years, the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Fleetwood (No. 25) and Ryan Fox (No. 26) are the two highest-ranked players in the field. ... Seven LIV Golf players are in the field, including Lee Westwood. ... Branden Grace, who won the second LIV event, is playing on a sponsor exemption. .... Two players at the Nedbank are coming off victories — George Coetzee on the Sunshine Tour and Jazz Janewattananond on the Asian Tour. ... Shaun Norris, another LIV Golf player, is playing from winning the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit. ... The Nedbank Golf Challenge has been part of the European tour schedule since 2014.

Next week: DP World Tour Championship.

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters, Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba), Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Hideto Tanihara. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-Jeddah, Royal Greens Golf & CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Defending champion: Pia Babnik. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Asian Tour: International Series-Egypt, Madinaty GC, Cairo. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Japan LPGA: Itoen Ladies, Great Island Club, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Mone Inami. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: SK Telecom Championship, La Vie est Belle GC, Chuncheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Hae Ran Ryu. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

