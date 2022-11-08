All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|11
|8
|1
|1
|1
|18
|30
|24
|Bridgeport
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|40
|30
|WB/Scranton
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|24
|17
|Hershey
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|24
|21
|Charlotte
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|12
|24
|25
|Springfield
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|33
|29
|Lehigh Valley
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|22
|30
|Hartford
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|20
|30
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|39
|28
|Rochester
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|33
|Cleveland
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|33
|39
|Belleville
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|41
|Utica
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|19
|20
|Syracuse
|10
|2
|5
|1
|2
|7
|34
|40
|Laval
|11
|2
|6
|3
|0
|7
|34
|43
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|35
|26
|Manitoba
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|23
|Texas
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|33
|28
|Grand Rapids
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|34
|41
|Rockford
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|34
|35
|Iowa
|9
|3
|3
|1
|2
|9
|28
|31
|Chicago
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|24
|27
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|33
|21
|Tucson
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|28
|21
|Bakersfield
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|28
|Coachella Valley
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|33
|29
|Abbotsford
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|28
|31
|San Jose
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|21
|25
|Colorado
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|30
|29
|Calgary
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|33
|33
|San Diego
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|27
|38
|Henderson
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|25
|34
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.