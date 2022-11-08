Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/08 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 11 8 1 1 1 18 30 24
Bridgeport 10 7 2 1 0 15 40 30
WB/Scranton 9 6 2 1 0 13 24 17
Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 24 21
Charlotte 9 5 2 1 1 12 24 25
Springfield 10 5 4 0 1 11 33 29
Lehigh Valley 9 3 5 1 0 7 22 30
Hartford 8 2 4 1 1 6 20 30
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 28
Rochester 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 33
Cleveland 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 39
Belleville 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 41
Utica 8 3 4 0 1 7 19 20
Syracuse 10 2 5 1 2 7 34 40
Laval 11 2 6 3 0 7 34 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 9 7 2 0 0 14 35 26
Manitoba 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 23
Texas 10 5 3 1 1 12 33 28
Grand Rapids 10 5 5 0 0 10 34 41
Rockford 9 4 4 0 1 9 34 35
Iowa 9 3 3 1 2 9 28 31
Chicago 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 27
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 9 7 2 0 0 14 33 21
Tucson 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 21
Bakersfield 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28
Coachella Valley 8 5 3 0 0 10 33 29
Abbotsford 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 31
San Jose 8 4 3 0 1 9 21 25
Colorado 9 4 5 0 0 8 30 29
Calgary 9 4 5 0 0 8 33 33
San Diego 10 3 7 0 0 6 27 38
Henderson 10 2 8 0 0 4 25 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.