NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 13 11 2 0 22 54 31 New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 44 31 Carolina 12 8 3 1 17 39 34 Detroit 12 7 3 2 16 37 35 N.Y. Islanders 13 8 5 0 16 45 33 Toronto 13 7 4 2 16 37 34 Tampa Bay 12 7 4 1 15 40 38 Florida 13 7 5 1 15 43 42 N.Y. Rangers 13 6 4 3 15 36 39 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 28 28 Buffalo 12 7 5 0 14 49 38 Washington 14 6 6 2 14 40 42 Montreal 12 5 6 1 11 34 40 Pittsburgh 12 4 6 2 10 42 44 Ottawa 11 4 7 0 8 38 38 Columbus 12 3 9 0 6 30 55

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 13 11 2 0 22 46 27 Dallas 12 8 3 1 17 46 27 Seattle 13 7 4 2 16 45 40 Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 33 27 Los Angeles 14 7 6 1 15 49 53 Edmonton 13 7 6 0 14 50 47 Colorado 11 6 4 1 13 40 31 Calgary 11 5 4 2 12 35 37 Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 34 39 Minnesota 11 5 5 1 11 35 40 Nashville 12 5 6 1 11 34 40 Arizona 11 4 6 1 9 31 45 Vancouver 12 3 6 3 9 41 49 Anaheim 13 4 8 1 9 39 61 San Jose 14 3 8 3 9 36 49 St. Louis 10 3 7 0 6 22 38

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 3, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Calgary 3, OT

Washington 5, Edmonton 4

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.