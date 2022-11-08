NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|220
|118
|Miami
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|213
|224
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|196
|176
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|203
|166
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|149
|158
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|132
|183
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|199
|178
|Houston
|1
|6
|1
|.188
|133
|183
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|235
|196
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|228
|185
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|199
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|120
|197
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|243
|189
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|184
|206
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|121
|132
|Las Vegas
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|183
|201
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|135
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|183
|133
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|163
|157
|Washington
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|159
|192
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|217
|225
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|162
|164
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|212
|227
|Carolina
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|179
|228
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|193
|161
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|187
|216
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|154
|188
|Detroit
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|188
|234
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|241
|220
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|147
|L.A. Rams
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|131
|173
|Arizona
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|203
|241
___
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
Miami 35, Chicago 32
Minnesota 20, Washington 17
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
New England 26, Indianapolis 3
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Baltimore 27, New Orleans 13
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.