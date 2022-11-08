Micronutrient Market | Seed Treatment to be Largest Revenue-Generating Type Segment – Market.us

A micronutrient is a chemical element or substance required in trace amounts for the normal growth, development, and physiological function of living organisms. Micronutrients are typically obtained through the diet. They are needed for regulation of cell metabolism, enzyme activity, and gene expression. Many micronutrients are involved in the human body’s immune system function.

The global micronutrient market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024. The market was valued at USD 24.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.8 billion by 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for food and beverages fortified with micronutrients, rising awareness about the health benefits of micronutrients, and growing health concerns among consumers.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for micronutrients, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing population, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyle patterns in this region.

This report contains first-hand information, quantitative and qualitative assessments from industry analysts, inputs by industry experts, and industry participants throughout the value chain. The report includes a detailed analysis of market trends and macroeconomic indicators, as well as market attractiveness according to segments. The report also provides qualitative information about the market impact of different market factors on specific market segments and geographies.

New product launches, portfolio expansion, strategic collaborations, and mergers are some of the strategies used by the aforementioned companies to stay afloat in the Micronutrient market.

Some of the key players operating in the Micronutrient market [In no particular order of Rank] are BASF, AkzoNobel, Yara International, Haifa, Agrium, Stoller, Mosaic, JR Simplot, Nulex, Sapec SA, Wolf Trax, DAYAL GROUP, SAM HPRP, Frit Industries, Valagro, ATP Nutrition, Kronos Micronutrients, Sun Agrigenetics, QC Corporation, Coromandel International.

Micronutrient Market – Segmentation

The global Micronutrient market is segmented on the basis of product type and by application type. The pricing analysis of the Micronutrient market can be done on the basis of product type segment.

Application Segment Analysis: Some of the key applications are as follow:

Cereals

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers

Other

Type Segment Analysis: Some of the key types analyzed in this report are as follows:

Soil Fertilizer

Foliar Fertilizer

Seed Treatment

Hydroponics

Other

Micronutrient Market: Region Segment Analysis

On the basis of geography, global Micronutrient market region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, North America is presently leading the global Micronutrient market.

Along with North America, Asia Pacific Micronutrient market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to major investments. The demand for Micronutrient is also anticipated to register high growth in global hubs such as Europe and Latin America region.

Examined in the study are:

– Micronutrient Market behavior, risk and opportunity levels

– An assessment of end-industry behavior and opportunity

– An anticipated timeline for Micronutrient industry recovery



