Global B2B E-commerce Market Size is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | US$ 47,772.6 billion by 2030

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Global B2B E-commerce Market

Global B2B E-commerce market will reach $ 47,772.6 billion by 2030, growing by 11.8% annually over 2021-2030

Selected Key Players:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital

ChinaAseanTrade.com

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc

EC21 Inc

eworldtrade.com

Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

JD.com

KellySearch.com

KOMPASS

Magento Inc

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

PT Bhinneka Mentari Dimensi

ThomasNet Inc

Walmart Inc.

Based on Business Model

– Supplier Oriented E-commerce

– Buyer Oriented E-Commerce

– Intermediary Oriented E-commerce

Based on Industry Vertical

– Consumer Electronics

– Apparels and Footwear

– General Industrial Goods

– Healthcare

– Home Appliances and Furniture

– Beauty and Fashion

– Automotive Parts

– Other Industry Verticals

Based on Payment Method

– Net Banking

– Credit Card

– Debit Card

– e-Wallet

– Other Payment Methods

Based on Platform Type

– On-Premise B2B

– Cloud B2B

Based on Enterprise Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

