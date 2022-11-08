North America B2B E-commerce Market Size Is Booming Worldwide with | IndiaMart InterMesh, eworldtrade

Report Ocean has published a new report on the North America B2B E-commerce Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the North America B2B E-commerce Market .
North America B2B E-commerce market is projected to grow by 9.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $ 6,669.1 billion by 2030
Selected Key Players:
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Amazon.com, Inc.
B2W Companhia Digital
ChinaAseanTrade.com
DIYTrade.com
eBay Inc
EC21 Inc
eworldtrade.com
Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.
IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd
JD.com
KellySearch.com
KOMPASS
Magento Inc
Mercateo AG
Newegg Business Inc
PT Bhinneka Mentari Dimensi
ThomasNet Inc
Walmart Inc.
Based on Business Model
– Supplier Oriented E-commerce
– Buyer Oriented E-Commerce
– Intermediary Oriented E-commerce
Based on Industry Vertical
– Consumer Electronics
– Apparels and Footwear
– General Industrial Goods
– Healthcare
– Home Appliances and Furniture
– Beauty and Fashion
– Automotive Parts
– Other Industry Verticals
Based on Payment Method
– Net Banking
– Credit Card
– Debit Card
– e-Wallet
– Other Payment Methods
Based on Platform Type
– On-Premise B2B
– Cloud B2B
Based on Enterprise Size
– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
– Large Enterprises
Geographically
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
