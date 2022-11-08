Europe Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Size Experience some Large Growth in Near Future CAGR of 17.5%

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Europe Healthcare Cybersecurity Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Europe Healthcare Cybersecurity Market.
Europe healthcare cybersecurity market was valued at $3,599.9 million in 2021 and will grow by 17.5% annually over 2021-2031
Selected Key Players:
Broadcom Inc. (Symantec)
Cisco Systems Inc.
FireEye Inc. (Symphony Technology Group)
Fortinet Inc.
IBM Corporation
Imperva Inc.
Intel Corporation
Kaspersky Labs Inc.
McAfee Inc.
Medigate Ltd (Claroty)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
Trend Micro Inc.
Based on Offering.
Solutions
o Risk and Compliance Management
o Antivirus and Antimalware
o Identity and Access Management
o Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
o Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
o Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation
o Other Types of Solutions
Services
o Deployment & Integration
o Support & Maintenance
o Training & Consulting
o Managed Security Services
Based on Threat Type
Malware
o Ransomware
o Virus
o Other Malwares
Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
Advanced Persistent Threats (APT)
Spyware
Other Threat Types
By Security Type
Network Security
Cloud Security
Application Security
Endpoint Security
By Deployment Mode
On-Premise Platforms
Cloud-Based Platforms
By End User
Pharma & Biotech Companies
Healthcare Payers
Hospitals
Other End Users
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
