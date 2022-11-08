Global Queue Management System (QMS) Market Size Is Waiting For Its Next Big Movement | Advantech, AKIS Technologies

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Global Queue Management System (QMS) Marketin diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Global Queue Management System (QMS) Market.

Global queue management system (QMS) market will reach $ 1,010.6 million by 2031, growing by 5.4% annually over 2021-2031

Selected Key Players:

Advantech Co., Ltd.

AKIS Technologies

ATT Systems Group

Aurionpro Solutions Limited

Lavi Industries

QLess, Inc.

Qmatic Group

Qminder Limited

Q-nomy Inc.

Qudini

SEDCO Holding

Seehash Software Pvt. Ltd.

Skiplino

Wavetec

XIPHIAS Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.

Based on Component Type,

Solutions

o Platform

o Software

Services

o Managed Service

o Professional Service

Based on Product Type

Virtual Queuing

Linear Queuing

By Queue Type,

Structured Queue

Unstructured Queue

Kiosk Based Queue

Mobile Queue

Other Queue Types

By Deployment Mode.

Cloud-based System

On-Premise System

By Application

Appointment Management

Query Handling

In-Store Management

Workforce Optimization

Real-Time Monitoring

Customer Service

Reporting and Analytics

Other Applications

By End User,

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Utility Service Providers and Airports

BFSI

Hospitality

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Other End Users

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

