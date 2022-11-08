11 Leading Manufacturers Surgical Robots Are Changing the Face of Surgery, Market.us

Surgical robots are becoming increasingly popular in the medical field. They are able to perform surgery with great precision and accuracy. There are many benefits to using surgical robots, such as a decrease in surgical complications and a shorter recovery time. Additionally, surgical robots can be used in difficult or delicate surgeries that would be otherwise impossible to perform.

One of the many areas that is becoming more creative and sophisticated is the healthcare industry. The Healthcare industry has been in the news for a while and is now more prominent. This is due in large part to the integration of technology. Technology integration has made it possible to improve healthcare services. Robotic surgery is an example. At the moment, robotic surgery is the main focus in the healthcare sector.

Surgical robots allow medical professionals to perform complex procedures with greater precision, adaptability, control, and control than traditional methods. The use of surgical robots is often related to minimally invasive surgeries, which are procedures that require very small incisions.

It can also be used for open surgery. Most popular clinical robotic surgical systems include mechanical arms that can be attached to surgical tools as well as a camera. The operating table console, which allows the surgeon to sit while controlling the arms, also displays a large-definition, 3D image of the surgical site.

As per research by market.us, The Surgical Robots Market size is expected to be worth around USD 23.53 billion by 2031 from USD 5.07 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Surgical robots are increasingly being used in a variety of surgical procedures. The trend is being driven by the many benefits that these machines offer, including improved accuracy and precision, less invasiveness, and shorter recovery times. The biggest drivers of this growth are the aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. As surgical robots become more commonplace, it is important to understand the different types that are available and how they can be used to improve patient outcomes. Click here to download a sample report with detailed market insights.

1. Stryker Corporation: Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company that offers a broad range of medical devices, including implants and surgical instruments. Founded in 1941, the company now operates in over 100 countries and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. In 2015, Stryker was ranked #21 on Fortune magazine’s list of the world’s most admired companies.

2.Smith & Nephew: Smith & Nephew is a global medical technology company specializing in Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Advanced Wound Management, Sports Medicine and Trauma. It is headquartered in London, United Kingdom and has over 16,000 employees worldwide. The company was founded in 1856 by Sir Thomas Smith and his nephew, Horatio Nelson Smith.

3.Medtronic Plc: Medtronic plc is a medical device company that manufactures and sells medical technologies. The company was founded in 1949 by Earl Bakken and Palmer J. Hermiston. Medtronic is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has operations in more than 140 countries. The company’s products include pacemakers, defibrillators, insulin pumps, and spinal cord stimulators. Medtronic is the world’s largest standalone medical technology company.

4.Renishaw Plc: Renishaw plc is a British engineering company based in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire. The company was founded in 1973 by Sir David McMurtry and John Deer. Renishaw designs, manufactures and sells metrology products, machine tool products and medical products. The company has over 4,000 employees and operates in 36 countries.

5.Corin Group: Corin is a medical device company that manufactures and supplies orthopaedic implants for the treatment of hip, knee and shoulder disorders. The company was founded in Sydney, Australia in 1992 and has since expanded to New Zealand, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Corin specialises in the design and manufacture of metal-on-metal hip resurfacing and large diameter metal-on-metal total hip replacement systems.

6.Auris Health: Auris Health is a company that specializes in developing minimally invasive robotic technologies for health care. Their products are designed to improve patient safety and outcomes, as well as to reduce costs. Auris Health has FDA approval for two of their products: the Monarch Platform and the STAR System. The Monarch Platform is a robot that is used for performing bronchoscopies, and the STAR System is a robot that is used for performing ablation procedures.

7.CMR Surgical: CMR Surgical is a company that specializes in developing surgical robots. The company was founded in 2014 by two entrepreneurs, Christopher Michael Roberts and Benjamin M. Riviere. CMR Surgical’s first product, the Versius surgical robot, was launched in the United Kingdom in September 2018. The system is designed to be used in minimally invasive surgery, and can be operated by a surgeon who is seated at a console or standing nearby.

8.TransEnterix Surgical Inc.: TransEnterix Surgical Inc. is a medical device company that is pioneering the use of robotics in surgery. The company has developed two surgical robots, the Senhance and the ALF-X, which have been used in over 1,000 surgeries worldwide. TransEnterix is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has a European office in Amsterdam.

9. Medrobotics Corporation: Medrobotics Corporation is a medical technology company that specializes in the development of minimally invasive surgical robots. Founded in 2002, Medrobotics is headquartered in Raynham, Massachusetts. The company’s proprietary Flex® Robotic System is FDA cleared and CE marked for use in general laparoscopic surgery.

10. Intuitive Surgical Inc.: Intuitive Surgical Inc. is a medical technology company that manufactures and markets robotic surgical systems, most notably the da Vinci Surgical System. The company was founded in 1995 by Dr. Fred Moll and has headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. Intuitive Surgical is the global leader in robotic-assisted surgery and has sold over 5,000 da Vinci systems worldwide as of 2019.

11. Zimmer Biomet: Zimmer Biomet is one of the largest medical device companies in the world. They make everything from artificial knees and hips to dental implants. The company was founded in 1927 and today employs over 27,000 people. Zimmer Biomet has been a pioneer in the medical device industry, constantly innovating and improving their products. They are committed to helping their patients recover and live better lives.

Surgical robots are becoming increasingly popular in operating rooms around the world. There are many advantages to using surgical robots, including:

1. Increased precision: Surgical robots can make smaller and more precise movements than human hands, which leads to fewer mistakes and less tissue damage.

2. Increased dexterity: Surgical robots have a wider range of motion than human wrists, allowing them to reach places that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to access.

3. Reduced fatigue: Because surgical robots can do much of the work, surgeons can remain fresh and focused throughout long procedures.

4. Enhanced visualization: Surgeons can get a better view of the operative area thanks to high-definition cameras and 3D imaging capabilities built into surgical robots.

Conclusion

Surgical robots are becoming increasingly popular in the medical field. While they have many benefits, there are also some drawbacks to using them. In the end, it is up to the individual surgeon to decide whether or not to use a surgical robot.

There are many benefits to using surgical robots. They can help surgeons perform complex procedures with greater precision and accuracy. In addition, they can help reduce surgical complications and recovery time for patients.

However, there are also some drawbacks to using surgical robots. They can be expensive, and they require special training for surgeons. In addition, there is a risk of human error when using these machines. In the end, it is up to the individual surgeon to decide whether or not to use a surgical robot.

