41st FIABCI Global Leadership Summit Grasping Global Real Estate Movements on Dec. 6

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 8 November 2022 - Deputy Mayor Charles Lin of Kaohsiung City Government and Chairman Lily Chang of FIACBI-Taiwan co-hosted the press conference for the 41st FIABCI Global Leadership Summit, which will take place in Grand Hi-Lai Hotel from December 6th to December 9th. The summit will gather all real estate associations in Taiwan to "light up Kaohsiung to connect with the world" as a grand opening of the remarkable summit so that guests from all over the world could witness urban characteristics and architectural strength in Taiwan.



Photo: Deputy Mayor Charles Lin and Chairman Lily Chang leads Kaohsiung City Government, architect associations, and construction company owners to light up Kaohsiung and connect to the world.

Deputy mayor Lin points out at today's conference that due to the pandemic in recent years, this is the first large-scale international real estate conference held in Kaohsiung after restrictions are lifted. He cherishes the opportunity and values greatly of this summit. The constructions in Kaohsiung have been accumulating the energy of the city and the strength of urban construction. On December 6, the city will be able to speak to the world and promote its architectural projects, the achievements of Asia New Bay Area and real estate development, and the local architectural brands. It can also reinforce Kaohsiung's image globally by showcasing the infrastructure with international awards, Kaohsiung Music Center, Kaohsiung Exhibition Center, and Kaohsiung Public Library, to the world stage so that the participants have the opportunities to learn the connection between the design concepts and local cultures in order to improve the living environment of the people.



Chairman of FIACBI-Taiwan Chang emphasizes that the summits have been held in many countries, such as Athens in 2017, Bali in 2018, and Ghent in 2019. After participating in the Ghent Conference in Belgium in 2019, they began to apply for hosting in Taiwan. After fierce competition with South Korea and Singapore, Taiwan has won the right as a host this year in Kaohsiung City. Kaohsiung City Government, local associations, construction companies in the city have collaborated in the promotion of the event. She feels incredibly grateful for the joint effort of all public and private sectors to publicize Taiwan and make this summit come true. Many insightful plans are prepared throughout the summit, including Study Tours, Welcome Reception, Culture Night, Professional Visits, Study & Social Tours with Dinner, and International Architecture Awards Ceremony & Farewell Dinner. It is hoped that Taiwan's ideology can be fully presented through its local culture, creativity and architecture so that all distinguished guests will experience the best ever memory as Taiwan's architecture moves toward the world standards.



According to Chang, elites in real estate from over 30 associations worldwide have signed up for the event. Thus, 30 lamps are lit up at the opening ceremony, which symbolizes the participants of the summit. The participation of all professionals from the industry will add values to Kaohsiung to make Taiwan remain the spotlight of international sustainable innovation and development.



The forum as the highlight in this summit, in line with the UN 2030 SDGs, is themed as "Better Lives with Green Recovery". As global economy was hit hard by the pandemic and now more economic activities are resuming, green recovery has become a main focus to save the post-pandemic economy. The forum is divided into four main categories, including "Keynote Speech on Leadership", "Architectural Forum", "Professional Division Forum", and "Keynote Speech on Green Recovery" held by Charles Lin, with a total of 13 sessions. The summit is anticipated to advance the strength of Taiwan's architecture and real estate industries, the level of architectural standards, and the completeness of urban planning and make Taiwan's real estate keep pace with world. Event detail and sign up: https://www.fiabci2022gls.tw/





Hashtag: #FIABCITaiwan

