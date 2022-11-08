New Taipei promotes five fun places near Christmasland venues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As 2022 Christmasland in New Taipei City nears, the city’s Tourism and Travel Department is recommending tourist hotspots near the event’s two venues.

Hotspot 1: The Lin Family Mansion and Garden

One of the three famous gardens in Taiwan, the Lin Family Mansion and Garden, with beautifully built gardens, pavilions, rockeries, is a second-class national historical monument.

In addition to admiring the beauty of its culture and history, from now to Jan. 2, 2023, every night from 7-9 p.m., there is a colorful light show at the square in front of its entrance on Ximen Street.

There will be a flash-mob performance on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 11-12) in Dingjingtang Square (定靜堂廣場), combining traditional opera and modern musical performance styles that allow the public to fully experience the rich sound and light art.

Hotspot 2: 435 Arts Zone

Before Christmasland lights up at night, visitors can visit 435 Arts Zone, which brings together an exhibition hall of Greek architecture, art exhibition halls, the Taiwan Toy Museum, and the New Taipei City Wetland Story Museum, as well as the vast activity lawn, white sand area — an excellent rest space for citizens and tourists.

Hot spot 3: Crescent Bridge

Not far from 435 Arts Zone, the Crescent Bridge and its double arc spans the Dahan River, providing a connection between Banqiao and Xinzhuang for pedestrians and cyclists. Cyclists can take a light trip along the riverside, ride across the gently sloping Crescent Bridge, and enjoy the natural riverside scenery along the way and the urban landscape.

Hot spot 4: FZ Fifteen Exhibition Center & Cinema

FZ Fifteen Exhibition Center & Cinema is near Christmasland’s Fuzhong light exhibition area. The locale is a parent-child-friendly area filled with Taiwan's original animation and audiovisual works. Here, children can operate vivid installation artworks, understand the principles of animation, and use their imagination to edit and produce stories.

Hot spot 5: Nanya Night Market and Yumin Night Market

Don't miss the delicious snacks at two night markets after visiting Christmasland at night. Walk for 5 minutes from the Fuzhong lighting district to Nanya Night Market. Yumin Night Market is a 10-minute walk from MRT Xinpu Station and one of the top choices for local residents in Banqiao to go out and eat.



(New Taipei City Government photos)