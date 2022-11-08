Nebraska Sen. Blood takes on Republican Pillen in gov. race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994.

Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders in the state endorsed Pillen, including former Gov. Kay Orr, former University of Nebraska football coach and congressman Tom Osborne, and current Gov. Pete Ricketts, who couldn't run for reelection because of term limits.

Those party divisions were on display again this summer when Republicans voted to fire their longtime party chairman at their state convention, and Herbster still hasn't endorsed Pillen. But the hog farm owner and veterinarian from Columbus is likely to receive broad support from registered Republicans who account for nearly 49% of the state's voters. Democrats represent 28% of Nebraska voters, and the remainder aren't affiliated with either party.

Blood, who represented the Omaha suburb of Bellevue in the Legislature after serving on its City Council, focused her campaign on what she saw as the need for change after such a long period of Republican control. She wants the state to invest in upgrading its roads and bridges by issuing bonds and take on a larger share of education funding while reducing the unfunded mandates it places on cities and counties across Nebraska.

Pillen argues that Nebraska is thriving as it emerges from the pandemic and continues to recover from historic flooding in 2019, so it doesn't need major changes. He pledged to cut government spending while working to expand access to broadband internet service statewide and reduce regulations, particularly on agricultural businesses.

The topic of abortion wasn’t a major issue in the campaign even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June. Blood said she supported Nebraska’s current ban on abortions after 20 weeks of gestation but opposed further restrictions while Pillen said he would support a ban on abortions starting at 12 weeks.

Pillen refused to debate Blood during the fall, much as he avoided debates during the primary. His campaign has said Pillen preferred to reach out to voters directly.

One of the first big decisions likely to face the winner of the governor's race will be deciding who to appoint to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who is expected to resign if the University of Florida chooses him to be its next president. Ricketts, who could be a candidate for the Senate job, said he would leave that decision to his successor.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play.