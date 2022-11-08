Taiwan mulls easing of face mask rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s COVID task force on Tuesday (Nov. 8) signaled the imminent relaxation of mask rules as cases drop.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said data is being collected for the decision to remove the mask mandate, which will be implemented in phases.

Taiwan may allow optional masking outdoors but mandate mask wearing for crowded indoor spaces, following the advice of the World Health Organization, said Chuang. Discussions will be held later this month.

The move reflects a downward trend of new cases, with daily figures falling more than 20% on a weekly basis over the past days. Taiwan recorded 24,935 local cases on Tuesday, representing a 27.2% decrease week-on-week.

As the BA.5 variant triggered outbreak abates, the occupancy rates of designated hospital beds are on the decrease, with those in the north dropping to less than 40%. The redundant capacity will be released for individuals with other acute illnesses, said Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division.

Taiwan is one of the few countries that still stick to strict mask rules. South Korea in September scrapped outdoor mask mandates. Japan has never enforced a mask mandate and has advised no masks for outdoor settings since May, though a survey showed half of Japanese would still wear one regardless of rules, according to The Economist.