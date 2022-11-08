Another key member of extortion ring that allegedly killed 3 arrested in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Another key member of the extortion ring that is suspected of holding dozens of victims captive and torturing three of them to death was arrested by police in Hengchun Township, Pingtung County, on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

New Taipei City police recently busted the extortion ring’s bases in New Taipei’s Tamsui District and Taoyuan City’s Zhongli District. This is where ring members kept the jobseekers they had lured captive and tortured them, dumping their bodies in the mountains.

Police have rescued 58 people from the two sites. They also recovered the remains of the three deceased in Taoyuan’s Guishan District and Nantou County.

The task force formed by the New Taipei City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Corps to investigate the case followed leads to Hengchun in the early morning of Tuesday, UDN reported. Assisted by Pingtung County Police Bureau’s Hengchun Precinct, the task force arrested a 30-year-old, surnamed Tu (涂), and his 22-year-old girlfriend surnamed Liao (廖), in a bed and breakfast on Hengnan Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, Tu and his girlfriend were trying to sneak out of the country by taking a boat.

The police also arrested a 46-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭) and a 17-year-old boy who was responsible for shooting video and reporting the situation at the site. There was also a 19-year-old surnamed Chiu (邱) who turned himself in, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in the case to 28, per UDN.