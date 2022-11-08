Top 7 Telecommunications Companies: Where Are We In 2022? (Updated)

Telecommunications companies, also known as telecoms, are businesses that provide communication services such as telephone and Internet access. They are an important part of the infrastructure of many countries and play a vital role in the economy. There are a number of different types of telecommunications companies, including fixed line operators, mobile operators, and broadband providers. The telecoms sector is a rapidly changing and highly competitive industry.

In the United States, the telecommunications industry is made up of companies that provide telephone and Internet services. The four largest companies in this industry are AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, and Comcast. These companies offer both wired and wireless services to customers across the country.

#Top 07 Telecommunications companies across the globe

1. Vodafone Group Plc Company Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company, with headquarters in Newbury, Berkshire, England. It predominantly operates services in the regions of Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania. Among mobile operator groups globally, Vodafone ranked fifth by revenue and second (behind China Mobile) in the number of connections (469.4 million) as of 2018.

2. America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. It is the seventh largest mobile network operator in the world, with over 263 million subscribers. The company offers wireless voice, data, and content services through mobile networks in 31 countries. America Movil also provides fixed-line and broadband services in 18 countries under the brand names Telmex and Telnor.

3. Bharti Airtel Ltd. Company Profile

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is an Indian multinational telecommunications services company headquartered in New Delhi, India. It operates in 20 countries across South Asia and Africa. Airtel provides GSM, 3G, 4G LTE, VoLTE mobile services, fixed line broadband and voice services depending upon the country of operation. It is the second largest telecom operator in India with 350 million subscribers.

4. TELUS Corporation Company Profile

TELUS Corporation is a Canadian telecommunications company that provides a wide range of communication services and products, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video. Founded in 1990, TELUS is one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, with more than 13 million customer connections, including 8 million wireless subscribers, 3 million wireline subscribers and 2 million Internet subscriber customers.

5. China Mobile Limited Company Profile

China Mobile Limited is the world’s largest mobile telecommunications company by market capitalization and total subscribers, with over 902 million subscribers as of December 2012. The company is a state-owned enterprise owned by China Communications Services, a subsidiary of the Chinese government. China Mobile Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China, and has offices in every major city in China. The company has been operational for over 20 years, and provides mobile voice and data services in China.

6. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (SGX: Z74) is Singapore’s largest telecommunications company with over 4 million subscribers, and a market capitalization of S$52 billion as of March 2018. It offers a wide range of telecommunications services that include fixed line, mobile, data, internet, TV and content services. The company operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise and Group Digital Lifestyle.

7. Deutsche Telekom AG Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies. The company provides fixed-network, mobile communications, Internet and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries. The company has around 158 million mobile customers, 32 million fixed-network lines and 18 million broadband lines.