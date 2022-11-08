Medical laser system Market Share 2022, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

Global Medical laser system Market is valued approximately USD 15300 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Market Overview

Medical lasers are the devices used in surgical procedures such as cosmetic surgery, dental surgery, to remove tissue by using laser beam. They are applied in dentistry, ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology. Lasers are proven useful in medica specialties to vaporize tissue. Rise in ophthalmic disorders will lead to demand for medical laser systems and growth of the market.

For instance, systematic review and meta-analysis’, published in the Journal of Global Health in June 2018, the prevalence of any cataract ranged from 6.71% in people aged 45-49 years to 73.01% in elderly aged 85-89 years in males. Increase in aesthetic pleasing appeal also leading to growth of the laser system market. For instance, according to by American Society of Plastic Surgeon, 2018 survey around 594,266 laser skin resurfacing procedures were performed in the U.S. However, high degree of system failure and stringent regulations regarding its use are some factors which may act as a restraint for the growth of market. Technological advancement in the coming years will bring upon an excellent opportunity for the growth in the market .

The regional analysis of global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share attributing to rise in population and increased cosmetic surgeries. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to grow in medical laser system market, attributing to increased disposable incomes and people becoming aware regarding laser surgeries.

Major market player included in this report are:

IRIDEX Corporation,

Lumenis Ltd.,

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.,

CryoLife, Inc.,

Novartis AG,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Biolase Inc.,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc

Syneron Medical Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

– Solid-State Laser Systems

– Gas Laser Systems

– Dye Lasers Systems

– Diode Laser Systems

By Application

– Ophthalmology

– Dermatology

– Gynecology

– Dentistry

– Urology

– Others

By End User

– Surgical

– Cosmetic

– Dental

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

