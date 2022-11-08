Biden administration urged to ramp up deterrence against China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl on Friday (Nov. 5) urged the Biden administration to strengthen its deterrence to counter China’s military expansion in the Indo-Pacific.

Kahl said the U.S. must take action “to show we can break through the bubble” of Chinese defenses, during a dialogue event at Brookings Institution. This includes underwater warfare abilities, which America already has a technological advantage in, he said.

The undersecretary said he predicts China will increase coercion of Taiwan as Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) prepares his military for a potential amphibious attack. He pointed to Beijing’s attempts to “establish a sphere of influence” by dispatching military aircraft near stretches of international airspace where the U.S. and its allies conduct operations.

This is intended to set a precedent, so it can carry out military maneuvers around Taiwan and in the Pacific Ocean without much pushback, Kahl said, adding that these actions contribute to regional tensions. “This is a challenge that will continue to grow in the future,” he said.

Kahl called on the U.S. and its allies to be more proactive in shaping their enemy’s perception of what they would do in a conflict or emergency. Additionally, he said America should “develop the tools and constantly be in contact with the adversary” in order to boost its own cybersecurity.