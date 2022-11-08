Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Biden administration urged to ramp up deterrence against China

US defense undersecretary Colin Kahl says boosting military capabilities can counter Chinese expansion

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/08 17:37
U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl. 

U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl on Friday (Nov. 5) urged the Biden administration to strengthen its deterrence to counter China’s military expansion in the Indo-Pacific.

Kahl said the U.S. must take action “to show we can break through the bubble” of Chinese defenses, during a dialogue event at Brookings Institution. This includes underwater warfare abilities, which America already has a technological advantage in, he said.

The undersecretary said he predicts China will increase coercion of Taiwan as Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) prepares his military for a potential amphibious attack. He pointed to Beijing’s attempts to “establish a sphere of influence” by dispatching military aircraft near stretches of international airspace where the U.S. and its allies conduct operations.

This is intended to set a precedent, so it can carry out military maneuvers around Taiwan and in the Pacific Ocean without much pushback, Kahl said, adding that these actions contribute to regional tensions. “This is a challenge that will continue to grow in the future,” he said.

Kahl called on the U.S. and its allies to be more proactive in shaping their enemy’s perception of what they would do in a conflict or emergency. Additionally, he said America should “develop the tools and constantly be in contact with the adversary” in order to boost its own cybersecurity.
U.S.
China
Taiwan
U.S. military
deterrence
Biden administration
Xi Jinping
Colin Kahl
Pentagon

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 63 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 63 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country
2022/11/08 09:28
Russian drones targeting Ukraine contain 'Made in Taiwan' chips
Russian drones targeting Ukraine contain 'Made in Taiwan' chips
2022/11/07 20:43
Railway bento festival returns to Taipei
Railway bento festival returns to Taipei
2022/11/07 20:12
Taiwan Air Force begins annual Tien Lung exercise
Taiwan Air Force begins annual Tien Lung exercise
2022/11/07 17:40
Taiwan plans more ‘strategically-driven’ Mandarin centers in US, Europe
Taiwan plans more ‘strategically-driven’ Mandarin centers in US, Europe
2022/11/07 17:28