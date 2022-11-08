Taiwan has role in maintaining global economy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has a role in maintaining a vibrant global economy, Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew said at a Presidential Office reception on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

“We believe firmly that Taiwan has a role to play in sustaining a vibrant global economy through manufacturing and exports of quality goods and services,” Drew said. The East Asian nation can also greatly contribute to global efforts in finding solutions to pandemics, climate change, disaster preparedness, food and livelihood security, he said.

Drew, who is on his first state visit since becoming prime minister in August, said this trip bolsters the cooperation built over 30 years and marks the beginning of a new era of “enhanced partnership.”

The prime minister pointed out the “rich legacy” of assistance Taiwan has provided Saint Kitts and Nevis, including education, technical, financial, agricultural, healthcare, and public infrastructure aid since it gained independence in 1983. Drew also said Taiwan has helped his country achieve its sustainable development goals.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is eager to use its influence in international fora to push for values and principles it shares with Taiwan, including democracy, good governance, human rights, and the rule of law, he added.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the two countries have stood by each other during good times and bad times. The two countries will continue to strengthen collaboration in all fields, “yielding extremely fruitful results,” she said.

The president said she looked forward to discussing issues of common interest and exchanging in-depth views during Drew’s visit. Taiwan can share its experiences in medical and health insurance, which are both issues of significant interest to the prime minister.

Tsai said she was eager to bolster cooperation and deepen the diplomatic alliance with Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Drew’s delegation includes: Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Action, Constituency Empowerment and Environment Joyelle Clarke, and Minister for Youth Empowerment, Aging Disabilities, Social Development and Gender Affairs Isalean Philip, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release. The group will be in Taiwan until Nov. 10.