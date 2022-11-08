Packaged Food Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

The global packaged food market size was US$ 2025.8 billion in 2021. The global packaged food market size is forecast to reach US$ 3,196.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A food item that has been prepared in advance and packaged to extend its shelf life is referred to as packaged food. The majority of packaged foods are considered convenience foods and are manufactured commercially before being distributed for consumer consumption. The idea of packaged food came about as a result of factors like simplicity in handling, preparation, and protection from outside meddling. Foods in packages are easy to handle, prepare, and consume.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing awareness about the importance of hygienic food among consumers drives the global market.

Increasing technological advancements in processing methods are boosting the growth of the global market.

The shift in food consumption patterns, owing to the growing working population fuels the global market growth.

The advancement in the retail infrastructure has improved the availability of packaged goods, and this rising ease of receiving foodstuff combined with choices of free home delivery and various promotional offers is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. Government-imposed lockdowns and stringent social distance laws caused manufacturing facilities to close permanently or temporarily. It had a detrimental influence on the market and the demand for packaged food goods.

The market has, nevertheless, grown exponentially. The rise in consumption of packaged foods, including snacks and drinks, biscuits, cookies, chips, chocolates, and frozen foods like vegetables, dairy goods, fruits, and snacks can be attributed to the growth of the packaged food products market. The employees’ use of work-from-home facilities and lockdowns has increased snack and chip consumption.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the increased concentration of manufacturing plants and easy accessibility of innovative packaged products are driving the sales of packaged products. In addition, the hectic work life of customers and their demand for ready-to-eat food and convenience. Thus, these factors drive the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global packaged food market are:

Nestle S.A

Tyson Foods

Kraft Foods Group Inc.

General Mills

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Smithfield Foods Inc.

Kelloggs

JBS S.A

Hormel Foods Corporation

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global packaged food market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Ready Meals

Baked foods

Breakfast cereals

Soups

Baby Food

Potato Chips

Nuts

Instant Noodles

Pasta

Biscuits

Chocolate Confectionary

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice Creams

Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

Non-alcoholic drinks

Segmentation based on Packaging Type

Plastic Packaging

Tetra Pack

Metal Cans

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channel

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

