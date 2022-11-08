Revolving Doors Market 2022 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2030

The global revolving doors market size was US$ 908.60 million in 2021. The global revolving doors market size is forecast to reach US$ 1350.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Revolving doors have three or four doors, or leaves that hang on a central shaft inside a cylinder-shaped enclosure and rotate around a vertical axis. They are also preferred for their energy efficiency because they operate as airlocks, decreasing a building’s energy costs, whether it’s a home or commercial structure. These doors are made to make it simple for several people to pass through at once, which is not achievable with a sliding door or a swing door. In order to accomplish this, passive infrared sensors are used. A living organism generates infrared energy, which the PIR sensor can detect at a great distance. A microprocessor uses this signal to activate the door motor, while a fixed time delay controls the door’s closure.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing demand from industries, such as construction and industrial for revolving doors drives the global market.

The growing construction of high-tech airports, shopping malls, grand hotels, and cinema halls boosts the global market growth.

The factors like energy conservation, ease of operation, maintaining security, fast and accurate, cable-free, and others boost the demand of the global market.

The increased maintenance costs may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Many businesses in the global revolving door market had to temporarily halt operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to adhere to new rules put in place by the government to stop the disease’s spread. Thus, this led to the suspension of operations, which declined the market’s revenue. In addition, the production of industrial goods had to halt owing to a shortage of labor and raw supplies. Furthermore, businesses in this industry did not receive any fresh shipments. As a result, the suspension of industrial activity and lockdowns for several months affected the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Europe accounted for a significant share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the increased acceptance and awareness and the rising technical understanding among the population. Thus, these factors are likely to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global revolving doors market are:

Assa Abloy AB

Dormakaba Group

Erreka Solutions

GEZE GmbH

Grupsa Door Systems

Horton Automatics, Ltd.

Portalp RS

Record

Royal Boon Edam International, LLC

STANLEY Access Technologies LLC

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global revolving doors market segmentation focuses on Operation, Product Type, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Operation

Manual

Automatic

Segmentation based on Product Type

Three wings

Four wings

Others

Segmentation based on End-Users

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

