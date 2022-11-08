Call Center AI Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Business Plans, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size and Forecast till 2030

The global call center Al market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 23.44% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) for call centers is a specialized application of AI for customer engagement that assists in automating the operation of the business. In most cases, customers communicate with each other to solve their problems without the assistance of specialized agents. A computer’s artificial intelligence can suggest possible solutions to their problem. If the complications persist, then a human agent will receive the complaint.

Factors Affecting

An emerging trend in the call center AI market is the increase in data generation by companies. This factor acts as one of the major driving forces of market growth.

Social media engagement by customers and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance customer support services are driving the market’s growth.

In addition, various trending technologies such as IoT devices, 5G, and cloud-based arrangements provide cost-efficiency and adaptability, further influencing the market.

Urbanization, digitization, and acceptance of advanced technologies are positive influences in the call center AI market. In addition, the integration of gesture recognition with a CHATBOTS or IVAS based on artificial intelligence and advances in AI and machine learning are extending lucrative opportunities to market players.

There are a number of factors expected to obstruct market growth, including concerns about data privacy and security and the preference for a live chat over a chatbot. Over the forecast period, call center AI will face challenges because of unsupervised learning and the lack of skilled employees.

Regional Overview

A growing economy in the region is forecast to drive strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The country will also be an attractive market for AI companies that provide solutions for call centers, given the number of startups growing in the area.

Key Players

The leading prominent competitors profiled in the global call center Al market are:

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Artificial Solutions

Avaya Inc.

Haptik, Inc.

Zendesk

Conversica, Inc.

Rulai, Inc.

Talkdesk, Inc

Kore.ai, Inc.

Pypestream Inc.

Avaamo

Creative Virtual Ltd.

SmartAction LLC

Bright Pattern, Inc.

RankMiner

Genesys Services Pvt Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Market

The global call center Al market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Compute Platforms

Solutions

Services Consulting System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance



Segmentation based on Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Vertical

BFSI

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

