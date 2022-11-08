SSD Controller Market Share 2022 Growth, Industry Size-Share, Trends, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global SSD controller market value was US$ 14.10 billion in 2020. The global SSD controller market is forecast to reach US$ 53 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

SSD controllers include electronics that connect flash memory components to host SSD input or output interfaces or computers. The embedded processor delivers high performance and low power consumption. It performs firmware-level software coding on SSD controllers. Additionally, SSD controllers are electrical components contained within a single integrated circuit (IC). SSD controller embedded processors use 16- or 32-bit microcontrollers. In addition, SSD controllers provide electrical interfaces including SATA, USB, SAS, NAND, or a combination of these interfaces.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Due to the increase in industrial-grade storage systems, SSD controller solutions arewitnessing a rise in NAND flash system design due to a spike in data transactions between the host interface and NAND flash arrays. As a result of the introduction of 3D NAND technology, the electronic storage solution market has become more modern, which will boost the global SSD controller market growth over the next few years.

Phison e12 is a high-end SSD controller based on NVME technology used primarily in high-end consumer and enterprise SSDs. Additionally, SSD controller-based NAND flash memory solution is attracting significant demand from enterprises. Due to its high durability, low cost, and faster storage with a low error rate, SSD controllers are driving the global market.

Cloud computing adoption in enterprises is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growth of cloud-based data centers will drive demand for the global SSD controller market.

The high cost associated with SSD applications may limit the market growth.

Public cloud storage solutions are expected to increase the opportunity for global SSD controller market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19’s emergence had slowed down SSD controller market growth in 2020. In addition, during COVID-19, several obstacles impeded the market, including the availability of resources, health and safety measures, deliverables, contractual obligations, and project delays or cancellations.

During the forecast period, demand for security and cloud computing solutions is forecast to drive the SSD controller market growth.

Regional Insight

North America holds the largest share of the SSD controller market. Cloud computing, the increasing adoption of SSD controller technology in advanced computing systems, and the proliferation of huge data analytics are leading factors driving this market. The most common application of SSD controllers is in data centers.

The SSD controller market is forecast to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period due to the high growth rate of emerging markets such as Japan, China, and South Korea in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global SSD controller market are:

ADATA Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

KIOXIA Holdings Corporation (Toshiba Corp.)

Marvell

Micron Technology, Inc.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung)

SK Hynix Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global SSD controller market segmentation focuses onForm Factor, Interface, Technology, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Form Factor

2.5

3.5

M.2

U.2/SFF 8639

FHHL(Full Height Half Length)/HHHL(Half Height Half Length)

Segmentation based on Interface

SATA

SAS

PCle (peripheral component interconnect express)

Segmentation based on Technology

Single Level Cell

Multi-Level Cell

Triple Level Cell

3.3D

Segmentation based on End-User

Enterprise

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

