Cloud Gaming Market Size 2022 In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth, Regional Forecast till 2030

The global cloud gaming market revenue was US$ 383 million in 2021. The global cloud gaming market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 21,954 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.4% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The cloud gaming industry, also referred to as gaming on demand, is a form of web gaming that allows users to stream games directly onto their personal computers, mobile devices, or consoles. Through the use of a remote connection, a third-party organization with the game’s software stored on its server can provide access to the game. It allows users to play games online without downloading or purchasing the software. The user can also view another player’s game through live video streaming through cloud gaming experiences on smart devices. It aims to provide end-users with a smooth and direct gaming experience on a variety of different devices.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The global cloud gaming market is experiencing growth due to the growing audience for mobile gaming and the digitalization of gaming technology.

The benefits of cloud gaming include constant updates and backups. It also eliminates the necessity of keeping physical copies of the software, thereby reducing the overall cost of gaming. In addition, cloud gaming reduces data storage and makes gaming more accessible to users. These factors have all influenced cloud gaming’s market growing popularity.

Enhanced network connectivity, instant play, and game installation-free gaming on almost any operating system and device, including Android, Linux, Mac, iOS, and Chrome OS, have catalyzed the global cloud gaming market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the cloud gaming market. With the majority of the populace quarantined at home due to the pandemic, search engines offered a wide range of interactive games on their home page. For example, Google released a series of cloud-based doodles in April 2020 based on its past games. The increasing demand for entertainment during the quarantine period boosted the global market growth. Cloud gaming vendors encouraged social distancing while promoting cloud gaming. In April 2020, Google, Inc. removed the entry fee for its Stadia cloud gaming service, making video games available for free.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominates the cloud gaming market. As smartphone penetration increases and entertainment demand increases, the market is forecast to continue growing. Several cloud service providers are partnering with cloud gaming service providers in the region to launch cloud gaming services. Thus, these factors are promoting the growth of the cloud gaming market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cloud gaming market are:

Amazon Luna

Blacknut

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Shadow.tech

Sony Group Corporation

Tencent

Ubitus K.K.

Vortex (RemoteMyApp Sp. z o. o.)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global cloud gaming market segmentation focuses on Offering, Device Type, Gamer Type, Solution, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Infrastructure

Compute

Memory

Storage

Gaming Platform Services

Content Services

PC Services

Segmentation based on Device Type

Smartphones

Tablets

Gaming Consoles

PCs & Laptops

Smart TVs

HMDs

Segmentation based on Gamer Type

Casual Gamers

Avid Gamers

Hardcore Gamers

Segmentation based on Solution

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

